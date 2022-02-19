Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,289 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,484,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after purchasing an additional 43,322 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 227,872 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

