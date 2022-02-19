Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to C$170.00 at ATB Capital

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a C$158.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$139.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

TSE:WCN opened at C$154.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$161.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$163.34. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$122.13 and a one year high of C$176.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.