Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.07% of Oxford Industries worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $232,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXM opened at $85.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

