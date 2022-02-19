Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to C$73.00 at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$73.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$73.25.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$65.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$62.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.96. The company has a market cap of C$7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

