North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at CIBC

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$598.36 million and a P/E ratio of 13.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.70. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,209,268.85.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

