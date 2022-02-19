Morgan Stanley Increases Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684,903 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,734 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of UiPath worth $88,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PATH. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $10,080,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $1,801,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $772,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,703 shares of company stock worth $18,740,095.

Several equities analysts have commented on PATH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

