Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Whirlpool worth $90,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $204.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $183.75 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

