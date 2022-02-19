goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Lowered to C$200.00 at Scotiabank

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EHMEF. National Bankshares boosted their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.50.

EHMEF opened at $116.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day moving average of $144.25. goeasy has a 52 week low of $94.62 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

