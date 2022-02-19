goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Lowered to C$200.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EHMEF. National Bankshares boosted their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.50.

EHMEF opened at $116.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day moving average of $144.25. goeasy has a 52 week low of $94.62 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.