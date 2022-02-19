Morgan Stanley Has $92.89 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,584,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.23% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $92,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 263.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

XME opened at $49.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.