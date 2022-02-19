Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 10,975 JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 20.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

