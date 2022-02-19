Mariner LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 414,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after buying an additional 496,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,980,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 335,281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 27,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 6,738.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.88 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.