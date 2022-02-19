Mariner LLC Has $318,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

