Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $108.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,819 shares of company stock worth $5,301,063 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

