Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Macy’s worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 148.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,103 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Macy’s by 27.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 428,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 91,927 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $10,277,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $25.70 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

