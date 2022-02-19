Axa S.A. Makes New $288,000 Investment in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Axa S.A. bought a new position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,760,000 after purchasing an additional 767,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after buying an additional 369,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 169.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after buying an additional 1,196,009 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $12,716,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 19.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 115,062 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TALO. Benchmark began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

NYSE:TALO opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

