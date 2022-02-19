Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Impinj worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Impinj by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,054 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,436 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PI has been the subject of several analyst reports. upped their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $66.93 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

