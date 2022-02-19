Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $199,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 132,308 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $21,866,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melvyn N. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $129,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $252,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 874,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,238,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PARR opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $897.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

