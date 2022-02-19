Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of HTLZF opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $1.81.
About Hamilton Thorne
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hamilton Thorne (HTLZF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.