Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of HTLZF opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

