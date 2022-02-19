DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.43.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

