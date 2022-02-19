Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target cut by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.88. Fisker has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fisker by 3,548.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after buying an additional 3,101,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,471,000 after buying an additional 2,294,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fisker by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after buying an additional 1,396,292 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,165,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fisker by 490.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,624,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,324,000 after buying an additional 1,349,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.