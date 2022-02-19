Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.