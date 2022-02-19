SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on S. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

NYSE:S opened at $38.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.42. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,560 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,629.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.