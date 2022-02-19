Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cooper-Standard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE CPS opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $246.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.07.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

