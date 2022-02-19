Mariner LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.61 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

