Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Navient by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Navient by 10.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Navient in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.44 on Friday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 30.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

