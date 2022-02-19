Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $803,000 in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after buying an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,200,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,486,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

