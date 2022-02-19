13,138 Shares in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

Shares of ARGO opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.