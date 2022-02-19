Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,490 shares of company stock worth $635,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.