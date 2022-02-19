Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $968,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 43.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after buying an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1,336.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $86,520,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $38,632,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

