Louis Kabamba Watum Sells 3,000 Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$11.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 23.01. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.27 and a one year high of C$12.39. The firm has a market cap of C$13.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30.

IVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.56.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

