Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $599,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Williams Companies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after acquiring an additional 140,534 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

NYSE:WMB opened at $29.62 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

