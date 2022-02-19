Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 483.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CC. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Chemours by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chemours by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.98. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

