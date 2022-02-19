Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,968,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 139,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DXC opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.33. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

