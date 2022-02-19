Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Thorne Healthtech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THRN stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Thorne Healthtech Inc has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Thorne Healthtech Profile

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

