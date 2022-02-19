Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Position Cut by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,681 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $396,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,479 shares of company stock worth $2,540,247 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

