Millennium Management LLC Purchases 111,665 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,665 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Spectrum Brands worth $37,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

SPB opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.62. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.