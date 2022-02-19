Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 379.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Paylocity worth $36,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Paylocity by 315.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Paylocity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after acquiring an additional 98,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $192.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.78 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.