Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,151,316 Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,151,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,357,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $4,549,000. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $4,539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $4,330,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

