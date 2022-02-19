Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Down 7.7%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s share price traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76. 1,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 179,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74.
About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
