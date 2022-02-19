Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Down 7.7%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s share price traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76. 1,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 179,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

