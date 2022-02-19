Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,760,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

ES stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.08%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

