BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives $2.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

BPXXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €2.00 ($2.27) to €2.60 ($2.95) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut BPER Banca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of BPXXY opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. BPER Banca has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

