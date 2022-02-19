Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $121.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

POST stock opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $118.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 849.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Post by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Post by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,963,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

