Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PACCAR by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $99,070,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $71,804,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $99.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

