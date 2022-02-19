Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given New $92.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOPE. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.42. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

