Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,399 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 603,872 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 806.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 74,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIN. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

FFIN stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,411 shares of company stock worth $262,158 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

