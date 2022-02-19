Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,655.00 at Tigress Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Tigress Financial from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,194.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,332.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
