Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,655.00 at Tigress Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Tigress Financial from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,194.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,332.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.