Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares rose 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 195,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 49.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

