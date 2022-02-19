Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares rose 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 195,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
