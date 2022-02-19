KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Up 36.8% in January

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the January 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.64. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.
Several brokerages have recently commented on KVHI. Raymond James upgraded KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About KVH Industries
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
