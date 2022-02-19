Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Grows By 36.4%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ALCC opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,692,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,966,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,418,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,545,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,550,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

