Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENTA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $64.39 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.86.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,619,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

